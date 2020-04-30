Services
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
Linda Christine Cooperrider

Linda Christine Cooperrider Obituary
Linda Christine Cooperrider

Newark - Linda Christine Cooperrider, age 67, of Newark, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at her home. Linda was born April 14, 1953 in Newark, Ohio to the late Alvin Maurice and Jeanne Elaine (Cady) Cooperrider.

Linda was a graduate of West High School in Columbus and was a homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her partner of 17 ½ years, Jerry Moore; brother, Mark Cooperrider; nieces, Rene (Nathan) Colbert and Michelle Cooperrider; nephew, Stephen (Courtney) Cooperrider; great-niece and great-nephews, Chloe Cooperrider, Brody Cooperrider and Brandon Colbert; step-son, Clark W. (Joellen) Moore; and step-daughter, Cynthia A. (Jeff) Victor.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul David Cooperrider and John Cooperrider; and a niece, Jessica Cooperrider.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, May 4, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home, 179 Granville Street in Newark. A social distancing visitation (by automobile) will be held. Please enter via the west driveway at the funeral home and remain in your car. You will be directed how to proceed.

Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Linda or to sign an online guest book.

Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
