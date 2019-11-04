|
Linda Diane Hulse (nee Glancy)
Mount Vernon - Linda Diane Hulse (nee Glancy) of Mount Vernon passed from this life into the arms of her Lord and Savior on November 1, 2019 at OhioHealth Riverside Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was 74 years old.
Linda was born in Mount Vernon on July 21, 1945, to parents Charles E. and Mary Helen (McLane) Glancy. Growing up as the youngest of five children in Martinsburg, Linda enjoyed small-town adventures with a merry band of friends, many of whom have remained close over the years and still get together at the annual "Feed Store Step Reunion." Her sunny disposition served her well, as others often referred to her as one who never knew a stranger. Her ready smile and positive outlook attracted many who became her close friends.
Linda graduated from Utica High School in 1963. It was at her job at Merit's Shoe Store in Mount Vernon that 19-year-old Linda met the love of her life in fellow co-worker, David Hulse. They were married by minister John Dudgeon in his living room on February 24, 1964. Their 55 years of love, laughter and devotion to each other served as an inspiration to their family and friends.
Linda worked at United Way and was retired from the Knox County Treasurer's Office in Mount Vernon. Her passion, though, was Christian ministry. She served for several years with The First Baptist Church of Mount Vernon as church secretary, choir member, chairman of the board of Christian education and chairman of the deaconess board. She also loved teaching high school Sunday school and serving in a clown ministry.
In addition to her church activities, Linda also helped support Women at Risk International and sang for several years with the Dogwood Blossoms chapter of Sweet Adelines International.
Throughout the years, Linda enjoyed traveling, golfing, fishing and crabbing (when she and David lived in Metarie, LA), playing card games with her ladies' group, and celebrating life events with her family. She was a favorite aunt who enjoyed spoiling her nieces and nephews with home-sewn as well as unusual gifts, such as a unicycle, pogo stick and Texas horned toads.
Linda is survived by her loving husband, David; sister, Saralou (Dick) Swan; brother, Keith Glancy; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dan and Kathy Hulse; nieces, Krista (Don) DeWitt, Becky Glancy, Laurie (Kevin) Ness, Mary (Scott) Burgess, Julie (John) Naughton, Amy (Mike) Lingenfelter; and Betsy Hulse; nephews, Rick (Maria) Swan; Doug (Terri) Swan; Shaun (Tammy) Glancy; Aaron Glancy; Jason (Tammy) Glancy; Brian Glancy; several great-nieces, great-great nieces, great-nephews and great-great nephews.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Rodney Glancy; sister, Carol Glancy; father-in-law, Foster Hulse; mother-in-law, Golda Hulse; sister-in-law, Velma Glancy; and a close cousin, Carol Frye.
Calling hours will take place on Wednesday, November 6 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Mount Vernon, 303 S. Edgewood Road, Mount Vernon. A memorial service will take place on Thursday, November 7 at 11:00 a.m. at the same location. Contributions can be made in Linda's memory to the First Baptist Church of Mount Vernon.
