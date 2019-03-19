Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenhill Cemetery
Johnstown, OH
View Map
Linda Diane Piper Obituary
Linda Diane Piper

- - Linda Diane Piper, 72, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Linda was born December 10, 1946 to the late Russell and Mona (Swick) Piper in Johnstown, Ohio. She served her community for many years as a beautician and was a member of Eastern Star. Linda enjoyed reading, watching movies and taking walks. As a beloved sister, aunt and friend she will be deeply missed. A graveside funeral will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Greenhill Cemetery in Johnstown, OH.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 19, 2019
