|
|
Linda Jean (Bishop) George
Linda Jean (Bishop) George passed away on November 21, 2019. She was born in Shelby, Ohio to Robert and Gaylene Bishop on February 6, 1957 and grew up in Newark, Ohio. She graduated from Newark Catholic High School in 1975. She and her husband, Joseph George, were currently living in San Salvador, Bahamas.
Linda was preceded in death by her father, Robert J. Bishop, and her first husband, James (Art) Loewendick. She is survived by her husband, Joe, her sons, Chris (Katherine) and Alex, grandchildren Sophie and Emmett, mother, Gaylene Bishop, sister, Laura Lewis (Ed), brother, Steve Bishop (Lisa), and several nephews and nieces.
Linda owned her own retail business and also worked as a registered nurse and a realtor in Florida. She and Joe retired in the Bahamas, where she enjoyed treasure hunting on the beach, snorkeling and watching the marine life, photography, bird watching & gardening. She also enjoyed cooking and taking food to shut-ins. Linda lived to help others. Her family were the loves of her life.
The family will have services at a later date.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019