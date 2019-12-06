Resources
More Obituaries for Linda George
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Jean (Bishop) George

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Jean (Bishop) George Obituary
Linda Jean (Bishop) George

Linda Jean (Bishop) George passed away on November 21, 2019. She was born in Shelby, Ohio to Robert and Gaylene Bishop on February 6, 1957 and grew up in Newark, Ohio. She graduated from Newark Catholic High School in 1975. She and her husband, Joseph George, were currently living in San Salvador, Bahamas.

Linda was preceded in death by her father, Robert J. Bishop, and her first husband, James (Art) Loewendick. She is survived by her husband, Joe, her sons, Chris (Katherine) and Alex, grandchildren Sophie and Emmett, mother, Gaylene Bishop, sister, Laura Lewis (Ed), brother, Steve Bishop (Lisa), and several nephews and nieces.

Linda owned her own retail business and also worked as a registered nurse and a realtor in Florida. She and Joe retired in the Bahamas, where she enjoyed treasure hunting on the beach, snorkeling and watching the marine life, photography, bird watching & gardening. She also enjoyed cooking and taking food to shut-ins. Linda lived to help others. Her family were the loves of her life.

The family will have services at a later date.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -