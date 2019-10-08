|
|
Linda K. Lucas
NEWARK -
A funeral service celebrating the life of Linda K. Lucas, 60, of Newark, will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, with Pastor Keith Sjostrand officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home prior to the funeral service on Monday, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Linda was born in Newark, Ohio on December 19, 1958 to the late Clyde and Vivian (Johnson) Lucas. She passed away on October 8, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.
Prior to retirement, Linda worked for J.C. Penney for over 30 years. She enjoyed family vacations, baking, cross-stitching, ceramics and was in charge of the Johnson family reunions. She also enjoyed spending time with family and friends and will be missed by everyone that knew her.
Survivors include her sisters and brothers, Phyllis (Christopher) Lucas Shifflet, Carol (Steve) Wickline, Clifford Lucas and Paul Lucas; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Linda to the or to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019