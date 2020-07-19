1/1
Linda Kay Franks
1951 - 2020
Linda Kay Franks

Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Linda Kay Franks, 68, of Collegeville, PA, formerly of Newark, will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 10:30 A.M. Friday July 24, 2020, with Father William Hritsko and Father Robert Roncase concelebrating. Deacon Bob Ghiloni will serve as homilist and Deacon Matthew Horvath will assist with the mass. Inurnment will immediately follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Linda died unexpectantly Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital, Newark, Ohio while in the area for a family visit.

Linda was born August 31, 1951, to Henry and Jettie Frizzell, growing up on the family farm in Glenford, Ohio. She graduated from Sheridan High School. After graduation, Linda continued her education at The Ohio State University, Newark Campus. During her first year of college, a young man wearing the "loudest Hawaiian shirt she had ever seen in her life" caught her eye in the campus library. The shirt was gawdy, but he was cute. Smiles were shared, and phone numbers exchanged, and dating followed. It became clear Michael Joseph Franks was Linda's perfect match. They married November 14, 1970. Linda and Mike were blessed with three children, Michael Joseph Franks, Jr. of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Mindy (Chris) Bane of Thornville, Ohio, and Sarah Rose Franks, of Collegeville, PA. Linda shined when talking of her children, and glowed when speaking of her grandchildren, Jared, Will, and Sophia.

Linda's family was the center of her life, but she and Mike were also blessed through a multitude of friendships; most of which found a common foundation in their Roman Catholic faith.

An employment change for Mike resulted in a move from Newark, OH to Collegeville, PA in 1999. The search for a new home was difficult. Eventually, Mike told Linda to just pick what she wanted, all that mattered to him was they were together. A true testament to the fifty years of love, laughter, compromise, and devotion shared in their marriage. Although there might have been an "occasional" eyeroll from Linda…which Mike claimed to never notice.

Linda was an excellent seamstress by trait. Later, she became the assistant coordinator of Religious Education for Saint Theresa of Calcutta in Schwenksville, PA.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Lola Goff, and a brother Joseph Frizzell.

Linda is survived by her devoted husband Mike, their children, and grandchildren as well as her sisters, Brenda Doty of Wallace, ID and Valerie Berrissoul of Vancouver, WA,and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends and family may call at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 4-7 P.M., with a vigil at 6:30P.M., Thursday, July 23, 2020. Masks will be required. Online condolences may be shared at www.reedegan.com. Memorial contributions in Linda's honor are suggested to American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.






Published in Advocate from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
