Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Buckeye Lake Eagles
3240 Walnut Rd.
Buckeye Lake, OH
View Map
Linda "Linny" Leindecker


1959 - 2019
Linda "Linny" Leindecker Obituary
Linda "Linny" Leindecker

NEWARK -

A memorial gathering, celebrating the life of Linda "Linny" Leindecker, age 60, of Newark, will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Buckeye Lake Eagles, 3240 Walnut Rd., Buckeye Lake, Ohio 43008.

Linny was born in Lancaster, Ohio on February 19, 1959 to the late Charles T. and Janet (Eskins) Leindecker. She passed away on April 4, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center, operated by Hospice of Central Ohio.

Linny graduated from Lakewood High School, Class of 1977. She was a local hairdresser in the Newark area for many years. In her younger years, she enjoyed playing softball and spending time at the lake. She also enjoyed spending time with her loving family and friends.

Survivors include her daughter, Cari L. (Jason Crothers) Coventry; siblings, Diane Leindecker Dice, Kimmy (Mike) Tigner, Chuck T. Leindecker and Tammy Leindecker; grandchildren, Dax, Daegan and Daeli Crothers; aunt, Sue Eskins; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Linny was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Linny to Foundation For Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058-0430 or to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Dr., Heath, Ohio 43056.

CRISS WAGNER HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Linny and her family.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 6, 2019
