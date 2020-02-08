Services
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
Linda Mattis
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Newark, IL
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Newark, IL
Newark - Linda J. Mattis, 69 of Newark met her Jesus on the sunny afternoon of February 3, 2020. Born Linda June to the late Dr. Frank and Mrs. June Rolfes on July 29, 1950 in Covington, KY, Linda studied education at Eastern Kentucky University before marrying the love of her life, Rev. John E. Mattis II. Together they raised three beautiful daughters.

Linda's life included many years of teaching, decades of service to God and the church as a pastor's wife and an overflowing abundance of friendships. Her most recent passions included stirring up mischief with the Wacky Widows, criticizing authors with the BBB, lunching with the Fab 5, serving with More Life Church, ushering at Weathervane Playhouse and exercising with Silver Sneakers.

Linda is survived by her three daughters, Rachael (Greg) Mattis Bissett, Robin Mattis and Rebecca Mattis, five granddaughters who lit up her life, Jasmine Williams, Grace, Elizabeth, Lydia and Nora Bissett, four siblings, Sandi Brown, Gordy Rolfes, Pam Miller and Dave Rolfes, and brother in law, Steve Mattis and sister in law, Cynthia Mattis and many, many other relatives and special friends.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband.

Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 on Saturday, February 15 at the First Presbyterian Church, 65 N. Third St., Newark, Ohio as that is where John and Linda's Newark adventure began.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Wilson Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Look Up Center, 50 O'Bannon Ave, Newark, OH 43055 or Stevenson Elementary PTO, 152 Cynthia Street, Heath, OH 43056.

The Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
