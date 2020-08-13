1/
Linda Myers
Linda Myers

Newark - Linda Marie Myers, 57, of Newark, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, August 11, 2020 at her sister's home in Brownsville. She was born December 16, 1962 in Newark, the daughter of the late Roy and Betty (Lemert) Myers.

Linda was a graduate of Licking Valley High School, class of 1980, and worked as an assembler in a factory of several years. She loved animals, especially her cats Zeke and Buddy.

She is survived by her sister Barbara Wiseman of Brownsville, her good friends Doug Glaub, and the Fischer family.

Honoring her wishes there will be private services for family and friends at a later date.

Linda will be inurned in the Cedar Hill Cemetery, Brownsville.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be directed to Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Drive, Heath, Ohio 43056.

HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Linda and her family.

Please log onto hoskinsonfuneral.com to leave a message of comfort for the family.






Published in Advocate from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
740-927-6900
