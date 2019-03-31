|
|
Linda Nan Moore Ashbrook
Bethlehem, PA - Linda Nan Moore Ashbrook, a devoted wife and mother and a resident of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, died of pancreatic cancer on October 18, 2018 at age 84. She is survived by two sons, Robert Jr. (Bert) of Wallingford, Pennsylvania and John of Montclair, New Jersey; by their wives; by five grandchildren; and by her sister Eleanor Moore Hess. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert (Bob) Wright Ashbrook, and two sisters, Josephine Moore Wagenheim and Marcia Moore Fouke.
Born in Newark in 1934 to Kenneth and Edna Watson Moore, she graduated from Newark High School. After attending Ohio State University, she earned a B.A. in Fine Arts from San Jose State University. She wedded Bob in 1954 and they were married for 61 years until his death in 2016.
Mrs. Ashbrook and her husband moved to Allentown, Pennsylvania in 1957. She lovingly raised her sons and was the woman behind Bob's career as a home builder. She was an avid reader, traveler, golfer and needlepointer and she enjoyed the arts in many forms. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Allentown for half a century. With sincerity, love and modesty, she was continually engaged in cultivating lifelong relationships with friends and family members. At her death, many people from her hometown of Newark, as well as from Allentown, Fort Lauderdale and Kirkland Village in Bethlehem, counted her as a dependable lifelong friend.
A service of committal of her ashes will be held on Saturday, May 25 at 11:00 a.m. at Cedar Hill cemetery in Newark.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 31, 2019