Linda Pickett Wright
1942 - 2020
Linda Pickett Wright, age 78, died peacefully in the early hours of Saturday November 21, 2020 at her home, Bickford of Scioto. Born April 22, 1942 in Newark, Ohio. Linda attended Ohio University in Athens, Ohio studying Sociology. Linda spent years raising her children as well as being a foster parent and welcoming in and caring for many babies in their home in Upper Arlington. As her kids got older, she began working as a Social Worker for Franklin County Children's Services and Children's Hospital. Linda was a member of St. Timothy Catholic Church and sang in the church choir. Linda was an active member of Twig (benefitting Children's Hospital) for many, many years and enjoyed her lifelong friendships she made from this group of ladies. She is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, David Francis Wright and her parents Doris and Dr. Ralph Pickett. She is survived by her children, Jay Wright, Jeff (Lisa Tome) Wright, and Carrie (Brian) Gibbons; grandchildren Kenzie (18) and Quinn (14) Gibbons, Zoe (15) and Max (12) Wright; and sister Joan Wilson; and many nieces and nephews. Linda loved to play tennis in her younger years and spent her days of summer at the pool, loved socializing with her many close friends, and was always cheerful and talkative to anyone she came in contact with. Friends and family may call Saturday November 28th 10 -11 a.m., prayer service at 11 a.m. at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Road (between Henderson and Bethel Roads). Linda will be laid to rest privately with an Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery. Friends who wish may contribute in her memory to St. Timothy Catholic Church or Children's Hospital. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to send messages of condolence.




Published in Advocate from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Prayer Service
11:00 AM
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
