1/
Linda S. VanGundy
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda S. Van Gundy

NEWARK - A funeral service celebrating the life of Linda S. Van Gundy, 79, of Newark, will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, 179 Granville Street, Newark. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Tuesday, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.

Linda was born in Newark, Ohio on January 31, 1941 to the late Perry and Catherine Anderson. She passed away at Licking Memorial Hospital on August 25, 2020.

Linda was a devoted homemaker to her family. She enjoyed shopping, eating out, watching redbirds and especially enjoyed spending time with her loving family.

Survivors include her children, Debbie (Larry Sr.) Bailey, Karen (Tim) Friesner, Brenda (Ernest Sr.) Noah and Bill Van Gundy; siblings, Marvin Anderson, Maxine (Leon) Saunders, Mary Maggard and Wanda (Frank) Walker; 5 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; several step-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Van Gundy; brothers, Raymond, Eugene and Perry Jr. Anderson; and sister, Nancy Anderson.

Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Linda or to sign an online guest book.

Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Linda and her family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved