Linda S. Van Gundy
NEWARK - A funeral service celebrating the life of Linda S. Van Gundy, 79, of Newark, will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, 179 Granville Street, Newark. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Tuesday, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.
Linda was born in Newark, Ohio on January 31, 1941 to the late Perry and Catherine Anderson. She passed away at Licking Memorial Hospital on August 25, 2020.
Linda was a devoted homemaker to her family. She enjoyed shopping, eating out, watching redbirds and especially enjoyed spending time with her loving family.
Survivors include her children, Debbie (Larry Sr.) Bailey, Karen (Tim) Friesner, Brenda (Ernest Sr.) Noah and Bill Van Gundy; siblings, Marvin Anderson, Maxine (Leon) Saunders, Mary Maggard and Wanda (Frank) Walker; 5 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; several step-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Van Gundy; brothers, Raymond, Eugene and Perry Jr. Anderson; and sister, Nancy Anderson.
