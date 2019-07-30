|
Linda Smith
Heath - Linda Sue Smith
April 16, 1947 - July 28, 2019
A celebration of life service for Linda Sue Smith of Heath will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday July 31, 2019 at the Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home, with Pastor John Schouten officiating. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery.
Linda entered into Heaven on July 28, 2019; she was born April 16th, 1947, in Findlay, Ohio, to the late Worthy Oliver and Frances A. (Couples) Hassan. She was employed Brucker & Kishler as office manager and John Edward Price Florist as a floral designer. She graduated from Findlay High School in 1965 and attended Findlay College receiving honors from Hallmark Gold Medal in Art. She enjoyed being part of her life group led by Jim and Linda Brucker . Linda was very passionate in her love for the Lord and read his word daily.
Linda had a love for gardening, doing puzzles, reading, doing crafts, baking, sewing, playing the card game nutsy, and loved passing them onto her Granddaughters. Linda's favorite vacation spot was the beach and loved going shelling.
Linda is survived by her loving family, sons and daughter-in-laws. Bryan Neal (Lacca) Smith of Mounds View, MN, Mark Allen (Tammy) Smith of Heath, grandchildren Hannah and Madison Smith and Kari Smith and her fiancé Jacob Brown, a sister Brenda Louise (Bill) Wilson of New Hampshire, nephew Chad Oman(Theresa)Wilson and a great niece Kayleigh, close friend Steve , and Linda's beloved cat Mittens (Mitty).
Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday July 31, 2019 from 10am till 11am at the Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21 S' St. Newark.
Published in the Advocate on July 30, 2019