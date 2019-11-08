|
|
Linda Sue Carlile
St. Marys, Ohio - Linda Sue Carlile, age 80, of St. Marys, Ohio and formerly of Nashport,
passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Joint Township District
Memorial Hospital in St. Marys. She was born March 26, 1939 in Newark, Ohio to the late John and Betty (Brady) Goodlett.
Linda was a 1957 graduate of Granville High School, a dedicated Granville
Athletic Boosters volunteer, the GHS Cheerleading Advisor in the early 1980s; and never missed her son, Bob's Blue Aces sporting events. Linda worked at Granville Medical Center and retired from Licking Memorial Health Systems after 30 years of combined service at GMC and LMHS. She was an auxiliary member of the Teheran Grotto Hall in Newark, she loved gardening and crafting, playing cards and searching for antiques. She was also a dedicated fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cleveland Indians and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
She is survived by her son, Robert J. (Shalimar) Carlile of St. Marys, Ohio; a stepdaughter, Lee Ann (Mark) Ettenhofer of Newark; two sisters, Nancy (Chuck) Young of Granville and Kathy (Ross) Lichtenstein of Leesburg, Florida; a grandson, Tyler Carlile, a great-granddaughter, Taylor Carlile; nieces and a nephew; Becky Reber, Janice LoRaso, Jennifer Barton and Steve Lichtenstein.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her companion, Ron
Kappes; a sister, Marty Weiser; and infant son, Jeffrey Mark Carlile.
Honoring Linda's wishes, no calling hours or services will be observed. Burial will take place at Newark Memorial Gardens at a later date.
The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Carlile family.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019