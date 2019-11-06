|
|
Linda Sue (Dunlap) Stidham
Linda Sue (Dunlap) Stidham, born August 2, 1955 to Richard and Maymie Dunlap of 23 E Holiday St. She passed away peacefully in her home with her family by her side. She was 64 yrs old. On Saturday November 9, 2019 calling hours will be 10a-12p at second baptist church, services will immediately follow along with a meal provided by the church. Linda was well known for helping to provide for her family by cleaning local homes. She was always involved with everything her kids and grandkids did in life. She loved being a mother, a wife and a grandmother. Her true love, her family and her husband Chuck Stidham of 37yrs of Thornville. Linda is survived by her husband, Chuck Stidham, Maymie-linn (Timothy) Saunders, Mandy Smith, Megan (Carnell) Martin. Along with her 10 grandchildren, Trevon, Timea, Rikia, Timothy, CJ, Spencer, Caidyn, CiCi,Chloe, and Callie. Linda is also survived by her brother Dennis (Peg) Dunlap her sister Debra K Riley, and her baby brother Dick Dunlap (Theresa). She is proceeded in death by her father and mother. She is loved and will always be greatly missed. Memorial contributions can be made to interim hospice of Newark Ohio.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019