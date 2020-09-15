Linda Sue TeetersThornville - Linda Sue Teeters, 75, formerly of Thornville, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, at the Arlington Care Center in Newark. She was born March 11, 1945, in Lenoir, North Carolina, a daughter of the late James E. and Johnsie M. (Mabe) Teeters. She held a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Ohio University and was a lifelong school teacher. She began her teaching career in the Northridge School District and then spent 30 years teaching and coaching at Sheridan High School in the Northern Local School District. At Sheridan High School she taught Health and Physical Education classes and coached high school gymnastics and track. Miss Teeters was inducted into the Sheridan High School Athletic Hall of Fame. She retired in 1999.She had been a member of the Thornville Lions Club and was a member of International Field Studies, an organization of educators and students exploring on site educational opportunities. She had traveled extensively in the Western United States including all major National Parks. She worshiped at the Grace Brethren Church in Jacksontown.She is survived by her brother, James (Sharon) Teeters of Johnstown and nephew Ben Teeters and niece Jenna Teeters.A family memorial service will be held to honor her memory at the Hoskinson Funeral Home in Thornville .