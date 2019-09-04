|
|
Linda Wolfe
Hebron - A funeral service, celebrating the life of Linda A. Wolfe, 70, of Newark/Hebron will be held in the Chapel of The Kirkersville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Brian Harkness as celebrant. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newark.
Linda passed away peacefully on Monday, September 2, 2019, following a battle with cancer.
She was born January 15, 1949, in Newark, to the late William E and Edith J. (Swartz) Washburn Jr. She was a graduate of Heath High School, class of 1967, 3-B School of Beauty and also was a free-lance writer and published author.
She was employed at the Newark Advocate where she worked in the circulation and advertising departments. She was then employed by Interim Healthcare where she worked as the switchboard operator and as administrative assistant.
She was a member of the Greater Buckeye Lake Historical Society, and was a long time member of the Woodside Presbyterian Church. She has also attended Heath Church of Christ.
Linda's favorite color was red and she enjoyed reading, writing, photography, music and collecting turtles and lighthouses. She also liked to spend time at the park, and also at Buckeye Lake, and enjoyed many memories of trips to Lake Erie as well.
She is survived by her three children Kimberly A (Bradley) Weaver, Heath, Chance Wolfe of Newark, Nicholas W. (Melanie Lander) Wolfe of Newark; grandchildren Andrew Lee, Jordan (Rebecca) Lee, Madelyn McClure, William Wolfe, along with her great-grandchildren Wyatt, Westan, Wade, Gabrielle, Wick, Brenna, and Blake; and friends Sara, Louise and Ruth, Troy, Doug and Jason.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law George McClure III.
Friends may call on Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home, 285 East Main St in Kirkersville.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Linda and her family.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 4, 2019