Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Newark Memorial Gardens
Lisa M. Adams Obituary
Lisa M. Adams

Newark - Graveside funeral services celebrating the life of Lisa M. Adams, 53, of Newark, will be held at Newark Memorial Gardens, 10 A.M., Tuesday, January 7, 2020, with Chaplain Jeff Smith as celebrant.

Lisa, a graduate of Newark High School, died at Licking Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She was born in Newark, Ohio on March 29, 1966 to James and Doris (Huffman) Adams of Newark.

Lisa will be greatly missed by her parents; her brother, Dan Sturman; niece, Shannon; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her many beloved cats.

Friends and family may call at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 5-8 P.M., Monday, January 6, 2020.

To share your memory of Lisa or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
