Lisa M. Adams
Newark - Graveside funeral services celebrating the life of Lisa M. Adams, 53, of Newark, will be held at Newark Memorial Gardens, 10 A.M., Tuesday, January 7, 2020, with Chaplain Jeff Smith as celebrant.
Lisa, a graduate of Newark High School, died at Licking Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She was born in Newark, Ohio on March 29, 1966 to James and Doris (Huffman) Adams of Newark.
Lisa will be greatly missed by her parents; her brother, Dan Sturman; niece, Shannon; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her many beloved cats.
Friends and family may call at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 5-8 P.M., Monday, January 6, 2020.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020