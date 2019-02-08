Services
Lisa Michelle Murray Obituary
Lisa Michelle Murray

Newark - Lisa Michelle Murray, age 50, of Newark, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019. She was born on October 21, 1968 to Charles Wills and Georgia Simpson in Goldsboro, NC.

Lisa loved being outdoors, especially on the ocean. She enjoyed fishing, boating, and swimming.

She is survived by her parents, Charles (Lucila) Wills and Georgia Simpson; sisters, Danielle (Kenneth) Brown, Rachael Ristow, Jessica Wills, Jennifer (Bryant) Bair, and Elizabeth Green; husband, Jack Murray; uncle, Larry Wills; and numerous nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind many loving friends and her fur kids, Shelby, Georgie, and Harley the pig.

In accordance with her wishes, no services will be held.

www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate on Feb. 8, 2019
