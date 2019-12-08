|
Logan E. Lewis
Heath - A celebration of life service for Logan E. Lewis, 20 of Heath will be held Wednesday December 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 1850 West Main Street. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery.
Visitation will be observed from 11 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.
Logan passed away Thursday December 5, 2019 at the Ohio Health O'Bleness Hospital in Athens, Ohio due to anaphylaxis from a severe allergy. He was born October 21, 1999 in Newark, Ohio.
He was currently attending Hocking College in Nelsonville and serving as a dorm resident advisor. He was a 2018 graduate of Heath High School. He was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Green Bay Packers and never missed a chance to watch the games with his uncle Mark and his cousin Brian, who was his best friend and more like a brother. He also had a love for shoes and owned an extensive collection of athletic shoes, which he continued to expand upon while working at the shoe store with his friend Matt. Logan made friends easily and had a passion for helping others. He loved cats and loved making people laugh. That smile will be missed by everyone who knew him.
He is survived by his mother and step-father, Jamie (Jeff) Baker of Cohutta GA; father, Bobby G. Lewis, II of Newark; maternal grandparents, Larry and Kay Peacock of Newark; sister, Summer Butterfield of Newark; brother, Cody L. Baker of Virginia; aunts and uncles, Betty (Tom) Sigmund of Powell, Tammy Peacock Sigars of Heath, Mark (Beth) Peacock of Heath; cousins, Brian Peacock of Heath, Kaylee Stout (Kyle Rollins) of Zanesville, Megan Palmer (Jared Hopper) of Newark, Keegan Hopper of Newark, Bella Hopper of Newark, Riana Palmer of Heath, and Ryan Palmer of Newark.
He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents, Edward and Vera Peacock of Nelsonville and Harold and Nellie Mitchell of Murray City; uncle, Jerry L. Wolf; paternal grandparents, Bobby Gene Lewis and Karen Grose.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions for funeral expenses can be made through GoFundMe under the Logan Lewis Memorial Fund.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019