Lois Beeson
Alexandria - Funeral services, celebrating the life of Lois Elaine Beeson, 92, of Alexandria will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in the chapel of The Kirkersville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, with burial to follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Alexandria. Friends may call at the Funeral Home on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Due to COVID 19, only 25 persons may be in the funeral home at one time. All must wear masks while inside.
Lois passed away Thursday evening, November 12, 2020 on the family homestead in Alexandria. She was born in Utica, on June 7, 1928, the daughter of the late William and Elsie B. (Terry) Babb. She was a retired school teacher at Alexandria High School and Northridge H.S. where she taught English and Home Economics.
An active member of the Alexandria community, she was a charter member of the Hoofbeats 4-H club, Homemakers club of Alexandria and the Alexandria Buckeyes, and a former active member of the Alexandria Baptist Church.
She is survived by her loving family: her daughter Lori Beeson, Angie (Dale) Foor and their sons Clay and Cole, Jennifer Beeson and her children Austin and Karly Wooten and Kassidy Beeson, and her great-grandchildren Bentley and Allie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Carl Franklin Beeson who passed away on February 24, 2014.
The family prefers that memorial contributions be directed to the foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio
, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Lois and her family.