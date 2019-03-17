Services
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9864
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055

Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055

Resources



Lois Jean Winbigler


1935 - 2019
Lois Jean Winbigler Obituary
Lois Jean Winbigler

Newark - A memorial service celebrating the life of Lois Jean Winbigler, age 83, of Newark, will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, with Pastor Wes Humble officiating. A private inurnment will take place at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Lois was born in Newark, Ohio on March 21, 1935 to the late Ernest A. and Victoria (Wells) Mohler.

She passed away on March 15, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her five children.

She enjoyed spending time with her brothers, sisters and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time at "the lake" with her family through the years and was a devoted animal lover. Lois had a wonderful sense of humor and was always making others laugh. She retired from Holophane Lighting after 35 dedicated years.

Lois is survived by her children, Phillip (Deanna) McMannis, Brenda (Jack) Brooks, Debra Rhinehart, Tye (Katrina) McMannis and Cloyd (Randy) McMannis; a sister, Irene Wetzel; a stepdaughter, Nita (Dave) Bonifant; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and many friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her late husband, Richard D. Winbigler (2011); former husbands, Phillip McMannis and Harold Walker; a daughter, Barb Albright; a grandson, T.J. McMannis; a granddaughter, Tyra McMannis; a brother, Cloyd Mohler; three sisters, Louise Loper, Doris Simons and Bernice Yost; and two sons-in-law, Kenny Rinehart and Ronnie Albright.

Family and friends are welcome to call one hour prior to the service (from 1-2 p.m.) on Wednesday, March 20 at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.

Lois loved flowers and they will be appreciated by the family. For those not sending flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lois' name to Generation Hospice, 1435 A West Main Street, Newark, Ohio 43055

Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Winbigler family.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 17, 2019
