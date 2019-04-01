Lois Leighton



Newark - Lois Jeanne Leighton, 78 of Heath, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2019 at Kobacker House in Columbus. She was born August 10, 1940 in Corning, Ohio to the late David and Mabel (Morgan) Frazier.



Lois worked for Weight Watchers for 25 years and was a member of the Heath Church of Christ for 50 years. After retiring from Weight Watchers, she enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, watching Nascar and camping. She and her husband were Coachmen members for nearly 50 years. She was known for "beautifying" anything she could with sparkles and bright colors.



She is survived by her four children, Robert Leighton of Heath, David Leighton of Newark, Pamela Leighton of Columbus, and Angela Ernsberger (Phil) of Newark; five grandchildren, Jackie (Jeremy), Eric (Maggie), Jacob, Tyler, and Ally; four great grandchildren, Bentley, Bristol, Graham, and Collin; brother, Billy Frazier (Charlotte); and two sisters, Gracie Horn (Melvin) and Kathy Frazier.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Davey Frazier, and her husband of 60 years, Robert Gale Leighton.



Visitation will be Monday, April 1st from 4-7 PM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark, where the funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Dave Mason officiating.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kobacker House.



To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com Published in the Times Recorder & Advocate on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary