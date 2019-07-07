Services
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9864
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
5:00 PM
The Riff Ranch
10436 Blue Jay Road
Heath, OH
Inurnment
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Akron, OH
Lois Lorraynne McDermott


1928 - 2019
Lois Lorraynne McDermott Obituary
Lois Lorraynne McDermott

Newark - A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Lois Lorraynne McDermott, age 91, of Newark, will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, at The Riff Ranch, 10436 Blue Jay Road, Heath. Inurnment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron, Ohio at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 20.

Lois passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Arlington Care Center in Heath, Ohio, surrounded by family and friends. She passed away comfortably, peacefully and cheerful to go home. The most important things to her even in her last hours, were her family and friends. She was so pleased at everyone being there with her. She didn't want anyone to fuss over her.

She was born June 8, 1928 in Medina, Ohio to the late Felix H. and Mary C. (Gilbow) Lab.

She is survived by her daughter, Sheila M. (Gerry Sr.) Lutz; a granddaughter, Bridgette (Eric) Showman; a grandson, Gerry (Ashley) Lutz, Jr.; three beautiful great-grandchildren, that were the light of her life, Flint Showman, Novella Lutz and Remington Showman; countless nieces, nephews and friends, whom she held dear to her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Felix Leo Lab, Adrian Lab and Patrick Lab; and a sister, Mary Martha "Sally" Roszman.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the .

The Licking County Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in the Advocate on July 7, 2019
