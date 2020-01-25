|
Lois "Cyd" Rodeniser
Newark - Lois Virginia Ruth "Cyd" (McElfresh) Rodeniser, 78, born October 12, 1941 in Highwater, peacefully left us surrounded by her loving family.
Her sudden death took us all by surprise, but we know she is at peace and out of pain. There is so much to say about her life, but those close to her know her huge ability to listen, help solve problems, and her love of the 28 years at the Licking County Auditors.
She loved her family so much including her husband of 59 years, Jim Rodeniser; her children, Kelle (Matthew) Brush, Kimber Heim, Kristin Rodeniser, Kevin (Christy) Rodeniser; nine grandchildren, Justin, Jillian (Josh), Jordann, Ian, Sean, Alex, Madison, Owen and Olivia; seven great grandchildren, Jaylynn, Tanner, Kaydence, Tommy, Joshua, Jackson, and Violet.
She leaves behind three sisters, Duaina, Mary and April; cousins, Connie Schlosser and Ann Fisher; extended family, John and Barb Rodeniser and Elizabeth and Everett Lobdell; many nieces and nephews; her best friend of 60 years, Betty Lou Stough and her family; best football friends, John and Nancy Broseus; and all of her 59ers friends. Her friends are too many to list, but her enjoyment of each was immeasurable. Anyone who met Lois knows she wanted the best for all of us.
Lois "Cyd" grew up in Highwater, a precious member of the Thompson family, graduated from Utica High School in 1959 and was quick to remind she got every job she interviewed for; from ET Rugg to her prestigious years at Englefield Oil Company to her wonderful career at "The County" Auditor just under George Buchannon, her close friend J. Terry Evans and retired under the current auditor.
She enjoyed a beautiful church relationship with her First Presbyterian Church and Bible study families.
In lieu of flowers, Lois asks that you do something nice for someone you do not know, unconditionally forgive someone you do know, and hug somebody you love.
Visitation will be Monday January 27, from 5-8 PM at the Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark. The funeral service will be Tuesday, January 28, at 11:00 AM at the First Presbyterian Church, 65 N. 3rd St. Newark. Interment will follow the service in Wilson Cemetery.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020