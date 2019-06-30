Lola Jane Carson



NEWARK - Today, June 28, 2019, our mother, Lola Jane Carson, daughter of Franklin Leroy and Orpha Irene (Kelley) Garrett of Coshocton left this life to go home to her husband, Russell (Bugsy) Carson and our God in heaven.



Lola, born June 14, 1932, felt the greatest accomplishment in her life were her seven children, Melissa Carson of Asheville NC, Robert (Cathy) Carson of Newark, Karla (John) Carson of Granville, Wendy (Robert) Kremer of Granville, Yvonne (Doug) Stewart of Pickerington, Robyn Schweitzer of Mt. Gilead, and Chad (Angie) Carson of Granville. Lola was also very proud of her 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.



She is survived by her sister Cathy (Garrett) Dalzell, a special nephew Tom Carson and his wife Ruth who held a very special place in Lola's heart, brother-in-law Neil (Gloria) Carson, sister-in-law Margaret (Carson) Farrow and many other nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents others waiting in heaven are her brother Bill Garrett, son-in-law John Schweitzer and many other family and friends whose lives she touched while on this earth.



The family wishes to thank a few extraordinary folks. Dr. Catherine Chiodo and her entire staff for their warm, kind-hearted care and friendship these past few years. And finally, the amazing, dedicated staff at the Hospice of Central Ohio, Selma Markowitz Inpatient Care Center, who provided exceptional care and made the last days a little easier for Lola and her family.



Lola especially wanted to let her best friend in life, Pat (Homman) Brown, know that she will save her a seat in heaven.



A private graveside service for the family and close friends, officiated by Pastor Robert Davidson, will be held at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Granville on Monday, July 1, at 10 a.m. where Lola will once again lay by the side of the love of her life, Bugsy.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to The Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43056. https://www.hospiceofcentralohio.org or the Second Baptist Church, 19 W. National Dr., Newark, OH 43055.



Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Carson family. Published in the Advocate on June 30, 2019