More Obituaries for Lola Simms
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lola Simms


1937 - 2019
Lola Simms Obituary
Lola Simms

Hebron - Lola Frances Simms, 82, of Hebron, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, at her home following an extended illness. She was born February 25, 1937, in Blue Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; the daughter of the late Alexander and Beatrice (Armentrout) Sparks.

She was a graduate of Blue Sulphur Springs H.S., and had worked providing home care for ill and aged persons either in their home or in hers.

Lola was a member of the Licking Baptist Church, and enjoyed gardening and traveling.

She is survived by her loving family: daughter Royce (Seybert) Miller, sons Rodney (Mindy )and Brian (Carrie) Simms; her grandchildren Jennifer, Melisha, Nathan, Jared, Rory, Dakota, Adrian, Rebecca and Jason; her sister Phyllis (Rick) Palmer, brothers Roger and Ronald Sparks; former daughter-in-law Marla (Skip) Yates.

Honoring her wishes, she will be inurned in Trails End Cemetery, Clintonville, West Virginia, at a later date.

HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Lola and the Simms family.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
