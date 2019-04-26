|
|
Lona (Houdeshell) Davis
Newark - Lona Davis was born in June 1926 and died on April 24, 2019.
Lona was born in Newark, Ohio to the late Lillian Violet Ramsey and John William Houdeshell. She was one of 14 children. Her brothers (spouses): Carl, Lawrence, George (Eura), John (Emma), Homer (Grace), Roe (Dorothy), and Donald (Kate) are all deceased. Her sisters (spouses): Rev Lena Houdeshell; Faye (Ira) Pimm; Flossie (Bill) Lynch; Pearl (Bob) Frampton; and Bert (Arthur) Earl are all deceased. She was preceded in death by both parents, her oldest child, Dennis Dean Davis, who passed in 1950 at age four months, and her husband Robert Davis (barber in Newark) after 39 years of marriage.
Lona graduated from Newark High School in 1944. She spent most of her years as a homemaker and had also worked at the Newark Telephone Company and the Ohio Power Company. She was a volunteer for the American Red Cross Bloodmobile for 25 years and donated over 14 gallons of blood. She is survived by three daughters and one son-in law: Bobbe Jean (Tom) Ecleberry; Lillian (Garry deceased) Dove; and Beth Ann Davis (formerly Stansell).
• Bobbe's son: Greg (Amy) Ecleberry with grandchildren Andrew & Brandon.
• Lillian's children: Doug (Angie) Brown with grandson Aiden Brown; Garry Brian Dove with granddaughter Lenora Van Gundy; and Arnie Dove
• Beth's daughter: Sarah (Mark) Capitano with grandchildren Scarlett & Dalton.
She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours. Lona Davis will be cremated and a graveside service will be held at a later date when her ashes will be placed next to her husband, Bob, at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Newark Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of Central Ohio.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 26, 2019