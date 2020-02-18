Services
Ross-Frash Funeral Home Llc
207 Burley Street
Crooksville, OH 43731
(740) 982-3071
Resources
More Obituaries for Lora Ramsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lora M. Ramsey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lora M. Ramsey Obituary
Lora M. Ramsey

Crooksville - Lora M. Ramsey, 40, of Crooksville, passed away Sunday February 16, 2020 at Wexner OSU Medical Center after a short-term illness. Born January 23, 1980 in Springfield, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Paul David and Darlene Dillon Ramsey. Lora was a customer service representative for Discover, enjoyed spending time with family and friends and loved visiting the beach. She is survived by her siblings, David W. Ramsey of New Lexington, Amanda Ramsey of Corning and Melissa (Dan) Huff of Crooksville; nieces and nephews, Brandon Huff, Kymmbyrly Lavigne, Alanna Huff, Mahala Taulbee, Ashley Huff, Cody Huff, Emily Taulbee and Carson Kennedy; 3 great nephews and a great niece; stepfather, Chuck Boring; and life partner, Ray Jonathan Boyd. She was preceded in death by her parents and both maternal and paternal grandparents. Family and friends may call Friday February 21, 2020 at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, beginning at 1:00 pm, with stories, memories and support being shared during her Celebration of Life beginning at 2:00 pm. You may sign the online register book, offer a note of condolence or light a candle at ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder & Advocate from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ross-Frash Funeral Home Llc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -