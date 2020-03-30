|
Loraine Porter
Gratiot - Loraine M (Androff) Porter, 98, of Gratiot, passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, March 28, 2020, in Zanesville. Born December 20, 1921, in Hammond, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late John and Retta (Anderson) Androff.
Long time resident of Gratiot. Active in the local community. Founding member of National Trail V.F.D. Flamettes, 60 yr. member and Past Matron of Brownsville Chapter #486 O.E.S., former member Gratiot United Methodist Church, International Flying Farmers, where she was crowned International Dutchess in 1963-1964; traveling across America with her husband Ted.
Beloved Mother of Dennis and Tom (Madeline) of Gratiot, Grandmother to Margo, Ted, Tom Jr., Darren, Kelly, Jody, Dustin, Jayme and Teddy; several great- grandchildren; former Daughter-in-laws Sharon Porter Dorsey and Pam Porter Booth.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Marie Aageberg, her son John Porter on January 1, 1988, and her husband Ted Porter in August, 2007.
Loraine could light up the room with her smile, was a kind and caring mother and devoted wife. She will be missed by all who knew her.
The family remains grateful to the caring staff of The Oaks at Bethesda, who provided loving care for Loraine these past years.
Following a private family gathering, she will be laid to rest with her husband Ted in the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Brownsville. A Celebration of her life will follow in the summer months.
The family prefers that memorials be directed to Genesis Hospice, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Loraine and the Porter family. Please visit Hoskinsonfuneral.com to view a video tribute to Loraine and to leave a message of sympathy and comfort for the family.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020