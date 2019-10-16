|
|
On Monday, October 14, 2019, Lori Sue Bradley Untied, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully at the age of 48. Lori was preceded in death by her father, Roy Bradley. She is survived by her husband Joe, her son Keith (Michaela), her mother Barbara (David), her stepmother Candy, her brother Jeff (Annie) and sister Sara (Ron), plus many loving extended family members. She resided in Austin with Joe, his mother Margaret and his brother Jeff.
Lori had a passion for cooking, travel, and loved spending quality time with family. She enjoyed fishing on the docks of Charlton Lake, Ontario, with her grandpa Edgar "Sam." She loved helping Norma with her garden at the lake. She was always the first one to suggest a round of euchre with the family on an otherwise quiet evening. She was known for her quick wit, her infectious smile and her compassionate spirit. She will be greatly missed.
In lieu of a funeral service, a blessing for Lori will be held at the Austin Ridge Bible Church which her Texas family attends. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019