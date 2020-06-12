Louis Bernard Merryman
Granville - Louis Bernard Merryman, 82, of Granville, passed away June 10, 2020. Louis was born March 24, 1938 to Frank and Imogene (Billow) Merryman. He worked at Denison University Physical Plant for 20 years and retired June 2000. Louis will be deeply missed by his wife of 54 years Nancy Weidaw; children Christina (Mark), Finkel, Todd Merryman, David Merryman, Deborah (Mike) Perrino; grandchildren Amanda Finkel, Samantha Finkel, Mary Finkel, Michael Perrino Jr.; great-grandson Tyler Evans; brother Richard (Sharon) Merryman; sister Joann Jeffers; brothers-in-law William (Jan) Weidaw, James (Roseanne) Weidaw, Robert (Jackie) Weidaw along with many other family and friends. Louis was preceded in death by his parents, grandson Christopher Finkel, and brother Thomas Merryman. Memorial contributions may be made to Licking County Animal Shelter in Heath, OH. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.