Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Newark Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Rollins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Jefferson Rollins


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Louis Jefferson Rollins Obituary
Louis Jefferson Rollins

NEWARK - A funeral service for Louis Jefferson Rollins, 89, of Newark, will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, with Pastor Wally McLaughlin officiating. Burial will follow in Newark Memorial Gardens, where military honors will be conducted by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.

Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.

Louis passed away February 10, 2019, at the Selma Markowitz Hospice Care Center. He was born November 24, 1929, in Oceana, WV, to the late Hanley Bea and Maggie (Cook) Rollins.

Louis was an Army veteran who served in the Korean War.

He is survived by his children, Diane Phelps, Debra (Doug) Camp, Dwight Rollins, Denise Rollins, and Dwayne (Rachelle) Rollins; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Clarice Brown, Cora Shelly, Linda Ruth Rollins, and Anilee E. Rollins, and brothers, Eugene, Thomas, and Ira Bea.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058-0430.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now