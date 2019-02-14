Louis Jefferson Rollins



NEWARK - A funeral service for Louis Jefferson Rollins, 89, of Newark, will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, with Pastor Wally McLaughlin officiating. Burial will follow in Newark Memorial Gardens, where military honors will be conducted by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.



Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.



Louis passed away February 10, 2019, at the Selma Markowitz Hospice Care Center. He was born November 24, 1929, in Oceana, WV, to the late Hanley Bea and Maggie (Cook) Rollins.



Louis was an Army veteran who served in the Korean War.



He is survived by his children, Diane Phelps, Debra (Doug) Camp, Dwight Rollins, Denise Rollins, and Dwayne (Rachelle) Rollins; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Clarice Brown, Cora Shelly, Linda Ruth Rollins, and Anilee E. Rollins, and brothers, Eugene, Thomas, and Ira Bea.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058-0430.



Published in the Advocate on Feb. 14, 2019