Lowell "Jim" Vandagriff
Newark - Lowell "Jim" Vandagriff, 75, of Newark, passed away at 4:20 P.M. on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at his home, with family by his side. He was born November 14, 1943, in Weirton, WV a son of the late Claude and Marge Mason Vandagriff. He was the branch manager for the Coca-Cola Company for over twenty years and also worked for Wonder Bread. Jim was past president of the VFW Post 1060 auxiliary, and an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Sue Beisser Vandagriff who he married December 13, 1964; a daughter, Amy (Sherman) Elliott; a son, Mike Vandagriff; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a brother, Ronnie (Shirley) Vandagriff; a sister, Loretta Vandagriff; a sister-in-law, Pam Vandagriff; and fur buddies Lucky and Bella.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Vandagriff.
Friends and family may call from 2:00 - 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, September 16, 2019, with Mr. William L. Meaige officiating. He will be laid to rest at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 14, 2019