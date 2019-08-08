|
Lucille Carey Prior
Newark - A Funeral Mass celebrating the life of Lucille Carey Prior, 99 years young, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, at St. Leonard Catholic Church, 57 Dorsey Mill Road, Heath, with Fr. William A. Hritsko, as celebrant.
Lucille was born on June 11, 1920, in Larksville, PA to James Theodore and Eleanor (Bonoski) Carey and passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Chestnut House, surrounded by the family that loved her.
Lucille met the love of her life, George E. Prior, in London, England while serving as one the first woman trained as a cryptographic technician (decoder) during World War II. They were married in London on June 11, 1945 and danced their way through life for the next 71 years.
It was often said of Lucille, that she never met a stranger, which can be attested to by her family which often waited in the car for what seemed like hours, while she said goodbye to everyone she knew…and she knew everyone.
Lucille loved music and dancing. Every Friday night you would find her on the dance floor, well into her nineties. Family and friends were everything to Lucille and she enjoyed spending time with both. She was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan and had a wonderful sense of humor. Lucille considered her children and her service to her country the biggest accomplishments of her life. She was a dedicated member of St. Leonard Catholic Church and Am Vets Post #89.
This beautiful, charming, vibrant veteran will be greatly missed by her family and her multitude of friends.
She is survived by her five children, Robert (Nancy) Prior, Richard "Dick" Prior, Bonnie P. Kinney, Mary Ann Rowe and Betty (Jim) Kleinfelter; thirteen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ellen "Pat" Buck.
In addition to her parents, Lucille was preceded in death by her beloved husband George E. Prior; a son, George E. Prior, Jr.; a sister, Rose Hill; and a brother, Jim Carey.
Family and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, August 9, at the Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral and Cremation Service, 1249 Hebron Road, where a Vigil Service will be held at 6:45 p.m. Inurnment with military honors will take place at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, Post Office Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 8, 2019