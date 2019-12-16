|
Lucille M. Jones
Heath - Lucille M. Jones, age 99, of Heath, formerly of Marne, passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, December 15, 2019. She was born on September 20, 1920, to the late Wilbur and Clarice (Frazier) Meyer in Zanesville, OH.
A funeral service will be held at 5pm on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Heath Church of Christ, 1331 Chapel Way, Heath, OH 43056. Family will greet friends from 3-5pm prior to the service at the church. Services will be officiated by Pastor David Mason. Mrs. Jones will be privately laid to rest at Hanover Cemetery.
Family was extremely important to Lucille. She often stated that her Goal in Life was to be the best mother she could be. Her husband, Paul, and she operated Jones Gravel Co. as a family business. Lucille was a life-long learner of God and the spiritual life. She established Lucille's Lending Library with her books and tapes next to Lucille's Beauty Salon. At age 69, she incorporated the computer into her studies. She learned in order to share with others. Many came to encourage her, and left being encouraged by her instead. She often wondered why she was living into her nineties. It was because she loved God and was committed to share that love with all those around her.
Lucille is survived by her children, Barbara Pettit, Larry (Rachel) Jones, Clarice (Ed) Butler, and David (AJ) Jones; grandchildren, Brian Jones, Curtis Jones, David (Melissa) Jones, and Dennis (Courtney) Jones; 9 great grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren; sister, Patsy Kaminski. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and friends.
In addition to her parents, Lucille is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul E. Jones; son, Donald Jones; grandson, Troy Jones; 4 brothers; and 2 sisters.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lucille's memory can be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, OH 43058 or to a church or .
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019