Lucretia Ann "Lou Ann" Slagle
- - Lucretia Ann "Lou Ann" Slagle, 70, passed away March 20th at her residence surrounded by her family. She was a person of deep faith, an avid reader and spent much time in Bible study. She enjoyed boating and traveling, especially to Jamaica. She liked the outdoors and spending time gardening. As an avid Buckeyes Fan she could be found watching an OSU Football Game. She was retired from State Farm after 30 plus years which gave her time to devote to her grandchildren who knew her as Nana, her family and Pet Rescue. Preceded in death by father Reginald Lee Hiser. Survived by mother Betty Hiser; children Christa Dornhecker, Elisabeth (Brent) Wilson, Jacob "Andy" (Kim) Griffith; grandchildren Justin (Brittany) Dornhecker, Drew Griffith, Zachary Dornhecker, Kaden Dornhecker, Nick Griffith, Alissa Dornhecker, Brianna Wilson, Helena Wilson, Keaton and Corbin Griffith; sisters Regina (David) Moushey and Linda (Michael) Hogue; many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Monday 5-7 p.m. where a service will follow at 7:00 p.m., Pastor Tom Pound officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ohio Health Hospice 800 McConnell Drive Columbus, Ohio 43214. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 23, 2019