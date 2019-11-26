|
Lyle Allen Bowers
Newark - Lyle Allen Bowers was born January 19, 1935 in Newark, Ohio to the late Clyde Andrew Bowers and Mildred (Woodward) Bowers. Lyle passed away on November 24, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was a 1953 graduate of Newark High School and served in the United States Army. Lyle retired from Owens Corning Fiberglas after 38 years of service. He was a member of Moose Lodge #449, was a life-member of the Newark Eagles #387, and was also a member of the American Legion Post #85, past-president of the Licking County Ostomy Association, Mound Builders Euchre League, the Old Timers Athletic Association, Past Master of the New Home Masonic Lodge #338, Past District Deputy Grand Master and Past District Education Officer of the 19th Masonic District. He was a Kentucky Colonel, a member of the Allied Masonic Degrees, Scottish Rite Valley of Columbus, and the York Rite bodies of Newark which include Warren Chapter #6, Bigelow Council #7 and St. Luke's Commandery #34. He was also a member of the Teheran Grotto and Wroena Chapter #597 Order of the Eastern Star.
Lyle is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marilyn Sue (Johnson) Bowers; his children and their spouses, Sarah Jayne (Daniel) Brown and Lyle Gregory (Shelly) Bowers; grandchildren, Haley and Jordyn Brown and Benjamin and Maggie Bowers; brothers, Wilfred (Ginny) Bowers and Lowell (Nancy) Bowers; many nieces and nephews; and by very special friends, Ross and Mary Barry.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Clyde Carrol Bowers; sisters, Arlean Bowers and Lois George; and sisters-in-law, Hilda Bowers, Linda Harper and Linda Bowers.
Lyle was a devoted family man who loved his family deeply. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, November 29, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home, 179 Granville Street in Newark where the Licking County Veterans Alliance will observe military honors at 5:45 p.m., followed by an Eastern Star service at 6 p.m., and a Masonic service at 6:15 p.m. A funeral service celebrating Lyle's life will be at 6:30 p.m. with Pastor Walter Bruah officiating.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Interim HealthCare of Newark, 900 Sharon Valley Road, Newark, OH 43055.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019