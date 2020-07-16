Dear Lyle & family,



I never met Lyle but I am thank you for the impact you have made on the beautiful town of Granville. I live in German Village and cycle out in the country for its beauty. You meant a lot to my good friends who knew you well. I was touched by your story in their lives and the work you did for your community.



Rest in Gods hands.



Ruth 2:12



God Bless his family and friends.



Dr Sandra Marchand-Stenhoff