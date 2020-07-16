1/
Lyle E. King
Lyle E. King

Granville - A graveside service celebrating the life of Lyle E. King, 91, of Granville, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery, Granville with Rev. Bob Long as celebrant. Military Honors will be rendered by the Licking County Veterans Alliance. Social distancing will be observed, masks are appreciated, and attendees are welcome to bring a chair.

A 1948 graduate of Granville High School, Lyle passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Middleton. He was born in New Albany, Ohio to the late Lawrence and Doris King.

During Korea, Lyle served in the U.S. Army in Germany. He was employed with Denison University for 37 years and was owner of L.E. King and Son Excavating, which he operated for 40 years. Lyle was a hard- working man that will be remembered for his loyalty, generosity, and humility.

Lyle's love of community kept him busy always doing for others. He was a Granville Township Trustee for 30 years and served as the liaison to the Fire Department, a 42 year member of Granville Kiwanis, former Boy Scout Leader of Troop 18, member of the American Legion, and Centenary United Methodist Church. He will be remembered for his dedication to others and his community whether it was a flood or a blizzard. If Lyle had any down time, it was spent with family and the "Ultimate Campers" or tinkering with his antique tractors.

Surviving are his wife of 70 years, Elaine; children and their spouses, Creston and Amy King, Karen and Tony Skulus, and Kim and Jeff Ventura; grandchildren, Brian (Traci) Ventura, Kyle (Amy) Ventura, Sean (Brittany) Ventura, Kris (Lauren) White, Kasey (Reese) White, Ryan (Madison) King, Cody King, and Jenna King; great grandchildren, Brooklynn, Hannah, and Kenzie White, and Kiley and Brooklyn Moore; brother, Wayne (Mary) King; and sister, Mary Lou (Kenneth) Hankinson; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Lyle was preceded in death by his brother, Donald.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Granville Township Fire Department, P.O. Box 202, Granville, OH 43023 or Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com.






Published in Advocate from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 15, 2020
Dear Lyle & family,

I never met Lyle but I am thank you for the impact you have made on the beautiful town of Granville. I live in German Village and cycle out in the country for its beauty. You meant a lot to my good friends who knew you well. I was touched by your story in their lives and the work you did for your community.

Rest in Gods hands.

Ruth 2:12

God Bless his family and friends.

Dr Sandra Marchand-Stenhoff
