Services
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
East Brandywine Baptist Church
999 Horseshoe Pk.
Downingtown, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
East Brandywine Baptist Church
999 Horseshoe Pk
Downingtown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynette Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynette K. Evans

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynette K. Evans Obituary
Lynnette K. Evans, 62, of Exton, PA, passed away on Tues., Oct., 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 32 years, Paul G. Tabatschkow; father, Robert Earl Evans; and aunts, Janet Hamer and Ruth Wells. She is survived by her mother, Mildred Ruffner Evans of Newark, and cousin, Gary K. Hamer (Sara) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, November 2nd at East Brandywine Baptist Church, 999 Horseshoe Pk., Downingtown, PA, where family and friends may call from 10 to 10:45 am. Interment will be private. Visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -