Lynnette K. Evans, 62, of Exton, PA, passed away on Tues., Oct., 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 32 years, Paul G. Tabatschkow; father, Robert Earl Evans; and aunts, Janet Hamer and Ruth Wells. She is survived by her mother, Mildred Ruffner Evans of Newark, and cousin, Gary K. Hamer (Sara) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, November 2nd at East Brandywine Baptist Church, 999 Horseshoe Pk., Downingtown, PA, where family and friends may call from 10 to 10:45 am. Interment will be private. Visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019