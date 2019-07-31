Services
1944 - 2019
Newark - Lynne Barry Beach, 75, of Newark, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Hospice Center. He was born in Auckland, New Zealand on July 16, 1944 to the late Robert Beach and Dorothy (Hall) Beach.

Lynne graduated from Newark High School and attended The Ohio State University. He was employed by Owens Corning Technical Center for over 20 years. He then became the owner of Farquhar & Steinbaugh Hunting and Fishing Supplies for over 30 years. He was previously a volunteer firefighter for Newark Township Fire Department.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Virginia (Wilson) Beach and beloved grandchildren, Abbey and David Beach, and their mother, Michele.

He was preceded in death by his son, Brian Beach and infant son, Michael.

Honoring Lynne's request, there will be no calling hours or service. Burial will take place in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Published in the Advocate on July 31, 2019
