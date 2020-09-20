Lynne Benninghoff
Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Lynne A. Benninghoff, 71, of Newark, will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 11:00 A.M., Thursday, September 24, 2020 with Fr. David Sizemore as celebrant. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Lewis Center, Ohio.
Lynne passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at The James Cancer Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born January 19, 1949 in Shelby, Ohio to the late Ralph and Margaret (Shea) Selhorst. She was a lifelong faithful member of the Catholic church and devoted to God. Lynne retired from State Farm and previously worked as a teacher's assistant within the MRDD program. Her remarkable work ethic was a tremendous example to others. Lynne and her husband were former owners of the original The Beverage Source in Newark.
She will be deeply missed by her husband of 52 years, John M. "Mike" Benninghoff; daughters, Lori (Eric) Tatum and Jodi Benninghoff; grandchildren, Madalyn and McCafrey Tatum; siblings, Jan Bryant, Thomas (Linda) Selhorst and Robert (Rhonda) Selhorst; sister-in-law, Shawna West; along with her nieces, nephews, many cousins and cherished friends.
Lynne loved raising her family and treasured time with her grandchildren as their 'Nana.' She was always on top of their schedules and ensured on-time arrivals to countless games and events. She is celebrated for her caring wisdom and special Christmas holiday celebrations. Lynne loved to travel to the beach and planting flower gardens.
Family and friends may call at REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 4-7 P.M., Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Guests are encouraged to wear masks. Online condolences may be shared at www.reedegan.com
