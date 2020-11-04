1/1
Mabel Margarete (Swick) Beever
Mabel Margarete (Swick) Beever

Homer - A funeral service for Mabel Margarete (Swick) Beever, 101, of Homer will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at The Lord's Chapel Church, 1236 Homer Rd. NW, Homer with Rev. Stephen Merold and Rev. Gary LaRue officiating. Burial will follow at Homer Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service.

Mabel went home to be with the Lord on November 2, 2020. She was born on May 9, 1919 in Licking County.

She was a member of the Homer Methodist Church for 60 years. She was also a member of the Methodist Women's Society, Homer Garden Club and the Homemaker's Club. She attended the Homer Presbyterian Church for the last few years.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Robert Beever who passed away on January 19, 2009; parents, Pete and Ivy (Tavener) Swick; brother, George Swick; sisters, Mary Louise Stevens and Katherine Nethers.

Mabel is survived by her three children, Howard (Chrittie) Beever, Mary A. (Brad) Steele and Ron Beever; fourteen grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren and ten great-great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions can be made to The Lord's Chapel Church, P.O. Box 86, Homer, OH 43027.

To sign an online guestbook please visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com. Law-Baker Funeral Home, Utica is assisting the family with arrangements.




Published in Advocate from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
