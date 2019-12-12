|
Madeline Brosie
Newark - Madeline G. Brosie, age 96, of Newark, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at her home. She was born on December 27, 1922 to the late Clint and Bertha (Goff) Pennington in Crooksville, OH.
Madeline was a wonderful mom and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family.
Madeline is survived by her daughters, Christy (Lee) Lothes and Julie (Joe Mickey) Sheets; grandchildren, Brooke, Leland, Savannah, Amanda, Tammy, Clint, Rick, and Don; 15 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Judy Stephens; and son-in-law, Ron Vandenbark.
In addition to her parents, Madeline is preceded in death by her husband Eddie Brosie; children, Eugene Stephens and Gloria Vandenbark; and sister, Eveline (Delbert) Brooks.
To accordance with the family's wishes, there will be no public services at this time.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019