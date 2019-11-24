Resources
More Obituaries for Madelynn May
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madelynn Frances May

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Madelynn Frances May Obituary
Madelynn Frances May

GRANVILLE - I entered this world August 27, 1970 and left kicking and screaming on November 15, 2019. I was born to the Late amazing Katherine Dixon and was Mom to my living "Guru Buddhist Monk child", Katley Marie May. Thank you for being the greatest daughter ever, I love you. I am survived by a great group of family and friends. Thank you for all your love and support, it meant the world. I am also survived by my siblings, Tim (Cheryl) May, Eileen (Andy) McCoy, my favorite sister, Sherry Eckstein; Aunts, nieces, nephew, and cousins.

I earned Associate's degrees in Social Work and Criminal Justice from Central Ohio Technical College, Newark Ohio. I volunteered for many years for local agencies to aid in ending the cycle of poverty and helped parents in need of alternative methods of discipline and permission Not to spank their children.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the fund to help Katley provide care for my pets. I will be cremated, unfortunately this will happen through a funeral home and not a bonfire, but there will be a celebration of life get together later on. This will be potluck, you will bring your favorite dish, a dessert, and your favorite memory or story about me to share. If you don't have one, make up a really good one.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Madelynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -