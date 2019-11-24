|
Madelynn Frances May
GRANVILLE - I entered this world August 27, 1970 and left kicking and screaming on November 15, 2019. I was born to the Late amazing Katherine Dixon and was Mom to my living "Guru Buddhist Monk child", Katley Marie May. Thank you for being the greatest daughter ever, I love you. I am survived by a great group of family and friends. Thank you for all your love and support, it meant the world. I am also survived by my siblings, Tim (Cheryl) May, Eileen (Andy) McCoy, my favorite sister, Sherry Eckstein; Aunts, nieces, nephew, and cousins.
I earned Associate's degrees in Social Work and Criminal Justice from Central Ohio Technical College, Newark Ohio. I volunteered for many years for local agencies to aid in ending the cycle of poverty and helped parents in need of alternative methods of discipline and permission Not to spank their children.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the fund to help Katley provide care for my pets. I will be cremated, unfortunately this will happen through a funeral home and not a bonfire, but there will be a celebration of life get together later on. This will be potluck, you will bring your favorite dish, a dessert, and your favorite memory or story about me to share. If you don't have one, make up a really good one.
