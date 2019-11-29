Services
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
View Map
Mae Alice (Kirkendall) Bennett


1933 - 2019
Mae Alice (Kirkendall) Bennett Obituary
Mae Alice (Kirkendall) Bennett

Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Mae Alice (Kirkendall) Bennett, age 86, of Newark, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home. Friends may call from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street in Newark.

Mae was born February 23, 1933 in Newark, Ohio to the late John Marshall and Elsie (Kindred) Kirkendall. She passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 in Cary, North Carolina.

Mae was a graduate of Granville High School and retired from Howard Johnson's after 30 years of service. She was a member of the Eagles for 25 years and enjoyed knitting.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Jack Cheek and Patty Maloney-Cheek of Chicago, Illinois; a grandson, Brenden Wenberg; a brother, Jack (Virginia) Kirkendall of Newark; sisters, Dorothy Bratton of Heath, Darlene (Will) Glasmeyer of Millersville, Maryland and Nancy (Virgil) Stout of Utica; sister-in-law, Doris Kirkendall of Newark; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James "Jimmy" Kirkendall; sister and brother-in-law, Frances and Don Sheer.

Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Mae or to sign an online guest book.

Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home is honored to care for Mae and her family.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
