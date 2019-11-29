|
|
Mae Alice (Kirkendall) Bennett
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Mae Alice (Kirkendall) Bennett, age 86, of Newark, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home. Friends may call from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street in Newark.
Mae was born February 23, 1933 in Newark, Ohio to the late John Marshall and Elsie (Kindred) Kirkendall. She passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 in Cary, North Carolina.
Mae was a graduate of Granville High School and retired from Howard Johnson's after 30 years of service. She was a member of the Eagles for 25 years and enjoyed knitting.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Jack Cheek and Patty Maloney-Cheek of Chicago, Illinois; a grandson, Brenden Wenberg; a brother, Jack (Virginia) Kirkendall of Newark; sisters, Dorothy Bratton of Heath, Darlene (Will) Glasmeyer of Millersville, Maryland and Nancy (Virgil) Stout of Utica; sister-in-law, Doris Kirkendall of Newark; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James "Jimmy" Kirkendall; sister and brother-in-law, Frances and Don Sheer.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019