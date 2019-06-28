|
Major Robert Paul Abel II, U.S. Army retired
New Albany - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Major Robert Paul Abel II, U.S. Army retired, 75, of New Albany, formerly a 40-yr. resident of Granville and Newark, will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 11:00 A.M., Monday, July 1, 2019, with Fr. Joseph Labak as celebrant. Interment with military honors will be held in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 9:30 A.M., Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Bob died at Riverside Methodist Hospital on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He was born in Barberton, Ohio on June 28, 1943 to the late Robert P. and Anne (Halas) Abel I.
Devoted to his country and the military, Bob enlisted with the United States Army and was commissioned as an officer, March 1966. He retired as Major from the United States Army Reserves on June 28, 2003. He was an avid reader and often enjoyed books related to his country and world history.
A graduate of Hoban High School, Akron, Bob received his BA in Business Administration from The Ohio State University, followed by his Masters in Finance from Xavier University. He worked for 30 years as Manager and Purchasing Agent with Kaiser Aluminum and was Past President of their Salaried Retirees Club.
Bob was social by nature, and always enjoyed gathering with friends over a good meal. He was past president of his college fraternity, Sigma Pi, and active in the Columbus Alumni Club.
Beginning with his time in the service, Bob had the opportunity to travel, a passion that he always had. Over the years, he and his wife traveled extensively through Europe, living in Germany for a period of time. He often visited the Caribbean, which became a special place where he enjoyed making lifelong memories with his family.
He we will be greatly missed by his wife of 52 years, Mary (Bilderback) Abel, his children, Alison (Jerry) Kirkpatrick, Rob (Jane) Abel, and Ryan (Hallie) Abel; five grandchildren, Liam Kirkpatrick, Ellie, Robby, Maeve, and Max Abel; sister, Carole (Michael) Farmer; sister-in-law, Joanne Payne; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Jack Payne.
Friends and family may call from 2-5 P.M., Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, where a Vigil Service will be held at 4:30 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials in Bob's name be made the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516; or the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Drive SW, Heath, Ohio 43056.
Published in the Advocate on June 28, 2019