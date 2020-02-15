|
|
Marcella Kauffman-Morgan
Newark - Marcella Kay Kauffman-Morgan, 73, of Newark, died Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Altercare North in Newark. She was born April 15, 1946 in Mt. Vernon to the late George and Gladys (Bell) Kauffman.
Marcella graduated from Utica High School class of 1964. She was a member of the North West Evangelical Church in Columbus. She held several office positions including working at Blue Cross/ Blue Shield. Marcella was very active in the Republican Women's Clubs and enjoyed working at voter registration at the Franklin County Fair. She also enjoyed collecting elephant items.
She is survived by one brother, John (Judy) Kauffman of Newark; twin sister, Marcia Place of Newark; brother-in-law, Lundy Drake of Lancaster; three step-sons, Charles (Fay) Morgan of Columbus, Robert (Susan) Morgan of Wichita, KS, and Michael (Cheryl) Morgan of Woodstock, GA; step daughter, Jeannie Orr of Chillicothe; nine step grandchildren; 25 step great grandchildren; five step great-great grandchildren; four nieces; and four nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Theodore Morgan; and sister, Joan Drake.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9-11 AM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark, where the funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM with Pastor Mark Pierce officiating. A private burial will be held in Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Hilliard.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 15 to Feb. 20, 2020