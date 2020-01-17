|
Marcella Williams
Newark - Marcella Rose (nee Blizzard) Williams, age 87, of Newark, OH went to be with Jesus in Heaven on Thursday, January 16, 2020. She was born on September 5, 1932 in Newark, OH to the late Reuben and Ada (nee Mooney) Blizzard. Marcella was the youngest child of six. Her sister, Louise Romine resides in Newark, OH and her sister, Juanita Norman, resides in Punta Gorda, Florida.
A funeral service will be held at 1pm on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055. Family will greet friends from 2pm-4pm on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the funeral home. Services will be officiated by Pastor Ray Peters and Marcella will be laid to rest at Wilson Cemetery, Newark, OH.
Marcella was a fun-loving individual. In her younger days, she enjoyed dates with her now husband, Michael Williams, at Buckeye Lake Amusement Park and taking her children and grandchildren to ride the roller coasters at Cedar Point. Marcella will forever be remembered for her love of singing and pulling pranks on her family.
She was a founding member of the Owenetts and after raising her children, she worked at Cherry Valley Lodge.
Marcella is survived by her loving husband of 71 years. She also leaves behind her children, Sandy (Marc) Goslow, Sharon (Bryan) Stanley, Tim Williams, and Cindy Williams; 10 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Marcella is preceded in death by her son, Michael D. Williams; 2 sisters; and 1 brother.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020