1/1
Marcia Mahaffey Leversee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marcia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marcia Mahaffey Leversee

Marcia Mahaffey Leversee, 72, a longtime resident of Keene, NH, died peacefully on August 23 at her home, after years of living with cancer.

Marcy was born Nov. 22, 1947 in Dayton Ohio to the late Edward Mahaffey of Cincinnati, Ohio and her mother, Stella Laverne (Smith) Mahaffey, of Newark, Ohio. She graduated from Granville High School, earned her BA at Duke University, and a master's degree in library and information science at Simmons University. She married Gordon Leversee in Durham, North Carolina in 1969.

She enjoyed a career in corporate and academic libraries, most recently as Director of the Antioch University New England Library in Keene, until her retirement due to illness in 2014. She also worked at The Keene Sentinel and The Historical Society of Cheshire County.

She was dedicated to raising her two daughters and supporting their activities and schools, particularly Franklin Elementary School in Keene. Thanks to her, family life was loving and rich with experiences to both see the world and smell the roses. She was a great mom to her children and life partner to her husband and is deeply missed.

She is survived by her husband of fifty years Gordon Leversee of Keene, and daughters Katherine Leversee of Boston, Massachusetts and Anna Leversee, of Oakland, California.

In accordance with her wishes there will be no calling hours. There will be a private celebration of her life by family and friends in the fall.

Special thanks to Marcy's caring friends for their years of love and support. Marcy and her family have been grateful to the nurses and staff at Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services for their care in the difficult last year of Marcy's life. Anyone wishing to honor her memory is asked to please make a donation in support of their work. Those wishing to send condolences can visit https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/MarciaLeversee/




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved